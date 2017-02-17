Ray Birmingham and the Lobos start baseball season with a victory

van-tate By Published:
lobo-baseball-opener

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2017 baseball season has officially started for the University of New Mexico Lobos. The Lobos first adventure on the diamond ended with a 8-4 victory over Binghampton at Santa Ana Star Field Friday night.

The visitors jumped out to a 2 to nothing lead in the top of the first before the Lobos tied the score in the bottom of the inning. A stand up RBI triple from Danny Collier cut the deficit in half. Jack Zoellner helped tie the game with an RBI single.

A wild pitch and hit batter brought a couple of runs home for the Lobos in the bottom of the second inning to give the home team a 4-2 advantage. Binghampton would tie the game at 4 in the top of the third. The Lobos got final separation in the sixth when they scored 3 runs.

Carl Stajduhar and Luis Gonzalez both drove in a run to help the cause. Lobos starting pitcher Tyler Stevens went five innings, giving up 7 hits and 4 runs. He also struck out six batters. The Lobos and Binghampton will play game two of three Saturday at 2 p.m.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s