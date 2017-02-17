Ray Birmingham and the Lobos start baseball season with a victory

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2017 baseball season has officially started for the University of New Mexico Lobos. The Lobos first adventure on the diamond ended with a 8-4 victory over Binghampton at Santa Ana Star Field Friday night.

The visitors jumped out to a 2 to nothing lead in the top of the first before the Lobos tied the score in the bottom of the inning. A stand up RBI triple from Danny Collier cut the deficit in half. Jack Zoellner helped tie the game with an RBI single.

A wild pitch and hit batter brought a couple of runs home for the Lobos in the bottom of the second inning to give the home team a 4-2 advantage. Binghampton would tie the game at 4 in the top of the third. The Lobos got final separation in the sixth when they scored 3 runs.

Carl Stajduhar and Luis Gonzalez both drove in a run to help the cause. Lobos starting pitcher Tyler Stevens went five innings, giving up 7 hits and 4 runs. He also struck out six batters. The Lobos and Binghampton will play game two of three Saturday at 2 p.m.