Police: Man took gun to son’s after-school fight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man faced a judge after police said he took his son to an after-school fight, and took a gun too. According to investigators, two Manzano High students met at Chelwood Park to duke it out, but one student came with his dad — who police said came packing heat.

Joseph Matney, 36, was in court Friday, accused of encouraging his son to fight with another student, and showing up to the fight with a gun.

“You shouldn’t have any contact with the other minors other than your son,” said Judge Victor E. Valdez.

According to witnesses, it started as an argument between two 14-year-old students at Manzano during lunchtime on January 4. The two boys decided to settle the matter after school at Chelwood Park, which is less than a mile from school. But police said one of the boys showed up with some extra help – his dad.

According to the court, Matney is no stranger to the law.

“We’ve located eight misdemeanors,” said Background Services. “Case currently pending for a charge of domestic violence.”

According to the criminal complaint, Matney was telling his son to “break his face” and “make a point,” while the boys were wrestling on the ground. Witnesses said when they tried to break up the fight, Matney stopped them, telling everybody to “back the f*** up.”

Investigators said Matney threatened the crowd by flashing his gun and yelling “don’t make me, don’t make me.” Another witness said Matney had “his hand on the gun the whole time” and at one point “tried to fight another kid” that was watching.

“Very concerning for community safety,” said Background Services.

The judge agreed with the court’s recommendations and kept Matney’s bond high. He is being held on a $25,000 bond on charges including child abuse and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police just made the arrest this week because they did not know what happened until cell phone video of the fight and the dad started going around.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Albuquerque Public Schools for a comment. The district said it is not responsible for what students do after school off campus.