Pence arrives in Germany for meetings with world leaders

MUNICH (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has arrived in Germany for his first overseas trip as vice president.

Pence’s Air Force Two has landed in Munich, where he is set to deliver a speech Saturday at the Munich Security Conference and meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of several U.S. allies.

Pence is expected to reassure U.S. partners in Europe and the Middle East about U.S. foreign policy under President Donald Trump and the nation’s commitment to trans-Atlantic institutions like NATO and the European Union.

He is meeting Saturday with the leaders of the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim. He’s also meeting with the heads of Iraq and Afghanistan.