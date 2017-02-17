New on-line resource provides effective business coaching

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local organization has made it easy to help other local businesses reach their maximum potential by using a program called, “The Six P Assessment.”

Organizational Rebel is a resource that helps businesses, organizations and individuals improve practices with a more modern approach by using a program that focuses on six areas that are critical for the success of any organization.

The Six P Assessment includes:

People

Processes

Practices

Promotions

Productivity

Profit

By focusing on these areas, Organizational Rebel, can help provide ways for clients to become more productive, efficient, and make more money.

The organization can come to any business who seeks help, or they offer a new on-line resource, Organizational Rebel Life. This resource is a convenient way to get business coaching from talented experts on everything from increasing sales to marketing, and even project management.

The site is looking for people to be a part of their Beta Testing Phase and those who sign up before Friday, March 31, will be grandfathered in at a lower introductory rate.

For those looking for more information on effective business coaching, visit Organizational Rebels website.