New Mexico governor has not seen Trump draft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez says she has not seen a Trump administration proposal to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops in 11 states to round up unauthorized immigrants.

Chris Sanchez, a spokesman for Martinez, said the Trump administration did not share the draft memo with the nation’s only Latina governor.

A draft memo obtained by The Associated Press outlines a Trump administration proposal under consideration to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants. Millions of those who would be affected in 11 states live nowhere near the Mexico border.

New Mexico is among the states cited in the draft memo, and the nation’s most Hispanic state would have a choice whether to have its guard troops participate.