New Mexico governor has not seen Trump draft

By Published: Updated:
stockimg Susana Martinez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez says she has not seen a Trump administration proposal to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops in 11 states to round up unauthorized immigrants.

Chris Sanchez, a spokesman for Martinez, said the Trump administration did not share the draft memo with the nation’s only Latina governor.

A draft memo obtained by The Associated Press outlines a Trump administration proposal under consideration to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants. Millions of those who would be affected in 11 states live nowhere near the Mexico border.

New Mexico is among the states cited in the draft memo, and the nation’s most Hispanic state would have a choice whether to have its guard troops participate.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s