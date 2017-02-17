More evacuations urged as storm hits California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California authorities have urged more residents to leave areas northwest of Los Angeles that could be endangered by a powerful storm.

Wind-driven rain has been falling since early Friday on coastal counties northwest of Los Angeles and is expected to spread across the metropolitan region through the day.

The Ventura County Office of Emergency Services urged a voluntary evacuation of some homes in Camarillo Springs, where past storms unleashed mudflows from hills scarred by a wildfire several years ago.

Up the coast, authorities asked residents to leave areas around an 11½-square-mile burn scar on coastal slopes west of Santa Barbara.

Numerous flights have been delayed or canceled at California airports.