Monster Jam Roars into Albuquerque

Tingley Coliseum will be roaring with the thunder of the Monster Jam this weekend.

The action-packed event features a variety of off-road sports, monster truck racing and spontaneous, adrenaline-pumping entertainment for the entire family.

Motocross athlete and Monster Mutt driver Cynthia Gauthier stops by the FOX New Mexico studios to talk about the event. Gauthier, a native of Quebec, found her way into monster trucking from her experience behind the handlebars of motocross. She participates in the ATV rallies, caged-buggy races and full monster truck competitions.

A self-proclaimed adrenaline junky, Gauthier says the thrill of the ride is what keeps her coming back event after event. She says there is an electricity she shares with the audience when she’s behind the wheel of Monster Mutt -an electricity that connects her with the roaring crowds.

Monster Jam runs Friday through Sunday at Tingley Coliseum on the grounds of Expo New Mexico. Tickets may be purchased by logging on to MonsterJam.com.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living