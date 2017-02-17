The storm system over California will head toward New Mexico this weekend. Clouds will increase on Saturday from west to east were scattered showers. The best chance for showers will come Sunday with some scattered thunderstorms. Snow will fly over the northern mountains through the weekend but accumulation should remain pretty light. The storm will move east of the state on Monday with clearing skies.
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast
