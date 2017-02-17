Man breaks into Albuquerque home through doggie door

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anyone with a dog has thought about how easily someone can get through the small opening, and it has happened to an Albuquerque man who has video to prove it.

“We’ve gotten a new dog, and we were looking at video to check on her in our home. We noticed there was an alert on our security system,” said Rick Shean.

The alert his wife noticed was a break in. Taking a close look at the security video, a man makes his way from Shean’s yard to the backdoor of his home off Coors, by the Petroglyphs.

Luna, the dog, heard him outside the door, but then takes off when she realized he wasn’t going away. The burglar noticed the dog, but decided to come through the doggie door after realizing Luna wasn’t a threat.

“My wife checked out the video camera from home, and noticed someone had broken into our house through our dog door,” said Shean.

Shean said the thief made a quick tour inside the house before making off with a few thousand dollars worth of electronics.

“In five minutes, he stole a laptop, four tablets, some headphones, and some prescription drugs,” he said.

Police said they don’t see too many doggie door bandits, but know those little openings are inviting to thieves.

“We do ask people to secure their doggy doors, secure any way of entry into the home, no matter what point of entry that may be,” said Officer Fred Duran with the Albuquerque Police Department.

Shean said even though the intruder made off with some of his valuables, he’s glad his dog remained an innocent bystander.

“The first thing we thought about was, how’s Luna? I am thankful if anything that she stayed out of the way and didn’t get hurt,” he said.

Shean said one of his neighbors recognized the burglar from his video as the same man who broke into her house. She recognized him while she was hiding from him inside her home. He didn’t come through a doggie door though.

About 10 years ago, there were a pair of doggie door bandits going to work around Albuquerque. One was caught through a DNA match. The other dropped his wallet near a doggie door.