Man accused of voluntary manslaughter, assault could be released again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of a 22-year-old man killed after being hit by a car outside a party last summer left the courtroom in tears Friday. Their son’s accused killer has the opportunity of bonding out of jail yet again.

Joseph Perea, 21, went before a judge Friday. Police arrested him last month after his ex-girlfriend told officers he pulled a knife on her.

Perea was out on bond for an August voluntary manslaughter charge. He’s accused of hitting Devon Martinez with his car outside a party killing him.

Last month he begged officers not to take him back to jail on this new charge.

The state argued he can’t be trusted to follow his conditions of release. The state asked the judge if Perea is released that he be under intensive supervision including GPS monitoring. The judge ordered him to pay $3,000 cash.

He’s also held on $75,000 cash or surety meaning he has to come up with just over 10 thousand dollars total and he’s out again.

Devon Martinez’s mother thinks it could happen. She says she’s scared he’ll get out and hurt someone else.

Perea’s original bond was set at $1 million for the voluntary manslaughter charge. He ended up getting out after paying just $5,000.

The judge ordered Perea not to have any more contact with his ex-girlfriend — a witness to the voluntary manslaughter charge if he bonds out.