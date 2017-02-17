Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: Increasing cloud cover will continue to fill in over western and central NM through the day. Afternoon temperatures will warm to the 50s, 60s and 70s in most areas – warmer than what we had earlier this week. Spotty showers will break out over Southern Colorado and far western New Mexico late day.

SATURDAY: Spotty to scattered showers will favor western NM as a strong storm crosses the Desert Southwest. Temperatures will remain above average in most areas – expect highs to top out near 60° in Downtown Albuquerque.

SUNDAY: Scattered to widespread rain showers and high mountain snow are favored to finish the weekend. Afternoon temperatures will be cooler – expect highs to fall a few degrees (closer to seasonal averages).