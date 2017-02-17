In the Kitchen for Santa Fe’s Restaurant Week: Georgia

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the eighth year the state has showcased the region’s remarkable restaurants with a highly anticipated event.

New Mexico Restaurant Week has helped to boost restaurant business and local restaurants all over the state are participating by offering up their best plates.

Restaurants are encouraged to put their “best food forward” to entice customers from all over the state to visit for the first time or hopefully return.

Eighty restaurants will be participating this year with several new restaurants joining in.

Along with delicious menu items, the restaurants will also be offering fun daytime events, such as mixology classes, demonstrations, and even tastings.

Please note that reservations should be made for both dining and daytime events.

Santa Fe’s favorite Gastro Pub, Georgia, is participating in this year’s restaurant week and is sharing how to make their New Mexico Raised Lamb Chops Plate.

Ingredients:

Red Cabbage

Green Beans

Lamb Demi Glaze

Poppy Seeds

Cayenne Pepper

Cranberries

Olive Oil

Agave

Directions:

Prep pickled green beans: Mix water with apple cider vinegar, sugar and salt, boil for 10 minutes and let cool. Add mixture to jar with green beans. Seal and let sit for 3 hours. Prep cranberry puree: Mix cranberries with sugar, water and a dash of apple cider vinegar. Bring to a boil and reduce until thickened. Blend and strain. Prep red cabbage: Julienne cabbage and sauté in oil until soft. Add agave syrup, apple cider vinegar, salt and pepper. Set aside. Sprinkle Lamb chops with salt and pepper on both sides and sauté in a hot pan with olive oil approx. two min on each side. Coat with cranberry puree and serve on red cabbage with a side of pickled green beans. Garnish with poppy seeds and cayenne pepper. Drizzle with store-bought or homemade lamb demi glaze.

For more information on participating restaurants, visit the New Mexico Restaurant Week’s website.