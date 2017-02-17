Friday’s Morning Rush Video, Five Facts: FBI not pursuing charges against Michael Flynn

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. Just days after President Trump’s security adviser, Michael Flynn, pick stepped down over his call with Russia’s ambassador, the nation learned the FBI is not expected to pursue any charges against Flynn. On Thursday the president himself defended Flynn saying the only thing Flynn did wrong was, lie or withhold information from Vice President Mike Pence about the call. Flynn told the FBI he didn’t remember all of what was talked about. There is still an ongoing, broader FBI review of Flynn and Russia-related dealings.

Full story: Transcript: Donald Trump’s news conference at White House

2. Several Hispanic Democrats, including New Mexico’s congresswoman Michelle Lujan-Grisham are still steamed up after some of their fellow Democrats were denied entry to a meeting they requested with immigration officials. The other side of this meeting debate says it was due to lack of space. The meeting was called by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus with ICE after recent immigrant raids across the nation. ICE officials say a recent round-up in Las Cruces was not part of the operation but Lujan-Grisham disagrees.

Full story: Democrats in Congress question ICE regarding recent raids

3. Increasing cloud cover will continue to fill in over western and central New Mexico through the day. Afternoon temperatures will warm to the 50s, 60s and 70s in most areas warmer than what we had earlier this week. Spotty showers will break out over Southern Colorado and far western New Mexico late day.

Full story: Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

4. Plans are being made to start construction on a busy Santa Fe intersection where some bad crashes have happened. That intersection is known as 599 and Via Veteranos, also known as County Road 70. Two months ago, a crash put a pair of deputies in the hospital. Transportation officials say the makeover will eliminate left turns. But they still need to secure the funds.

Full story: Dangerous Santa Fe intersection set to get safety makeover

5. There’s a warning about fake Garth Brooks tickets going around. The country star is scheduled to play in Las Cruces on April 8th. Tickets go on sale Friday, but some people were trying to sell the fake tickets Thursday.

Full story: Officials warn about fake Garth Brooks concert tickets

The Morning’s Top Stories