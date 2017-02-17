Expo New Mexico hosts Hunting and Fishing Show this weekend

By Published: Updated:
hunting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re over the winter weather and ready to get outdoors, stop by the Fairgrounds this weekend. That’s where you’ll find the Outdoor Adventures Hunting and Fishing Show.

Vendors are offering everything from tools to RV’s, and off-road vehicles. There are even simulators so people can practice fishing and off-road driving.

“It keeps them inspired. It keeps them feeling like, ‘Wow, I want to go onto this and better and bigger,” you know? And our state of New Mexico is such a great fishing and hunting capitol, you know?” vendor Cesar Juardo said.

The show runs Friday through Sunday at Expo New Mexico. Admission is free to all licensed anglers, hunters and trappers.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s