Expo New Mexico hosts Hunting and Fishing Show this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re over the winter weather and ready to get outdoors, stop by the Fairgrounds this weekend. That’s where you’ll find the Outdoor Adventures Hunting and Fishing Show.

Vendors are offering everything from tools to RV’s, and off-road vehicles. There are even simulators so people can practice fishing and off-road driving.

“It keeps them inspired. It keeps them feeling like, ‘Wow, I want to go onto this and better and bigger,” you know? And our state of New Mexico is such a great fishing and hunting capitol, you know?” vendor Cesar Juardo said.

The show runs Friday through Sunday at Expo New Mexico. Admission is free to all licensed anglers, hunters and trappers.