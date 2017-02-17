El Pinto featured in Travel Channel’s “Food Paradise” Episode

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque staple is once again making the national spotlight.

This weekend you have a chance to see a local restaurant, putting New Mexico on the country’s food map.

On Saturday, the Travel Channel will air an episode of “Food Paradise” the Best Mex episode, featuring El Pinto’s chile ribs and dry aged steaks.

“We’re really honored to represent New Mexico like this,” Jim Thomas, Co-Owner, El Pinto Restaurant & Cantina said.

Jim and John Thomas say this national attention helps drive tourism to New Mexico.

El Pinto opened in 1962 and is known for its Hatch chile dishes.

The brothers say it took the Travel Channel crew about six to eight hours to shoot the episode and their whole team was pretty excited about it.

“Well it was kind of a big process they had about 10 people out here running around with cameras and lights and all that so it was a big production,” John Thomas, Co-Owner said.

This isn’t the first time El Pinto is featured on a network show.

They have had their New Mexican flavors appear on the Food Network, a BBC show on historic towns and A&E FYI Network just to name a few.

They say they’ve paid their dues and are happy to represent the state with their food.

When it comes to the question of red or green chile for the brothers, they say even they still can’t decide.

To check out the Food Paradise episode on the Travel Channel tune in tomorrow at 1 p.m.