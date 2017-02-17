Cleveland, Belen and Cobre hold team leads in state wrestling

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After one full day of action, The Cleveland Storm hold the team lead in the ranks of Class 6A at the State Wrestling Tournament. The Storm’s 108 points is a sizable lead with one day to go. Rio Rancho is second with 87 points followed by Piedra Vista with 83 points.

In Class 5A the Belen Eagles have scored the most team points at 96.5. Capital is second at 82.5 points. Capital is followed by Aztec. Roswell and Valencia round out the top five. In the ranks of Class 4A Cobre holds a slim advantage over Silver City. Cobre is at 71 points. Silver has 67 points. The semi finals and finals are Saturday at Santa Ana Star Center.