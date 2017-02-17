Cleveland, Belen and Cobre hold team leads in state wrestling

van-tate By Published:
state-wrestling

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After one full day of action, The Cleveland Storm hold the team lead in the ranks of Class 6A at the State Wrestling Tournament. The Storm’s 108 points is a sizable lead with one day to go. Rio Rancho is second with 87 points followed by Piedra Vista with 83 points.

In Class 5A the Belen Eagles have scored the most team points at 96.5. Capital is second at 82.5 points. Capital is followed by Aztec. Roswell and Valencia round out the top five. In the ranks of Class 4A Cobre holds a slim advantage over Silver City. Cobre is at 71 points. Silver has 67 points. The semi finals and finals are Saturday at Santa Ana Star Center.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s