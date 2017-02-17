Classmates host fundraiser for family of teen killed in crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Classmates of Shaylee Boling are fundraising for her family.

The teen was killed back in January when two suspected car thieves slammed a stolen van into her family’s car.

Friday night, students auctioned off student-made art, specialty baskets and sold dessert.

“We thought it would be awesome to do what we can as a school, be able to kind of relieve that part of it. We can’t do anything about the grief, but hopefully we can do something about the financial part of it,” organizer Isabel Spafford said.

Shaylee’s mother, Shauanna Arredondo-Boling, also died.

