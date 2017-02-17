City to award check to tipster who turned in suspected car thief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The tipster who turned in a suspected car thief accused of killing a 14-year-old and her mother will receive a big reward.

Paul Garcia — along with 21-year-old Elexus Groves — is accused of stealing a van and crashing into the family’s car, killing 14-year-old Shaylee Boling and her mom, Shaunna Arredondo-Boling.

Groves was arrested just two days after the crash. Garcia was arrested weeks later after someone spotted him at a McDonald’s in Edgewood.

Friday, Mayor Richard Berry presented Albuquerque Police with $5,000 to give to the individual.

“We’ve got great police detectives, we’ve got a great operation, but the fact is we need those hundred of thousands of sets of eyes and ears out in the community to help us,” Mayor Berry said.

The money was donated to the Mayor’s reward fund by businesses around the community.