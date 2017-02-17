City of Albuquerque plans to contact family concerning descanso



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friends and family of a motorcyclist killed in crash have decorated a street corner for him, but some neighbors think the sidewalk memorial has turned into an eyesore.

They’ve called the city and now they want something to be done about it.

The crash that killed 32-year-old Michael Trujillo happened October 7, 2015.

Neighbors in the area said it’s not the descanso they have a problem with, it’s all the spray paint on the sidewalk.

The descanso sits along a busy intersection. It’s located on the northwest corner of Indian School and Juan Tabo.

Friends and family decorated a large cross with photos, flower and candles. People have spray painted “We love you” and “RIP MOB” (Man on Bike) all over the sidewalk. They’ve also spray painted crosses on the light poles.

KRQE News 13 spoke to some people in the area that said families have the right to build descansos for their loved ones; but should respect the area as well.

“They’re all over New Mexico,” Cynthia Baros said. “I think it should stay up but I also think that the people who put it up should be responsible for the cleanup.”

The city said it has received calls about it, but referred back to a state statute that protects descansos.

The roadside memorial also fills part of a chain link fence with the message “RIP MOB” spelled out in Dixie cups. Some of them have started to fall out of the fence and into the arroyo behind it.

“It’s a little bit of a concern for us,” Melissa Lozoya said. “We’re going to be looking into reaching out to the family to see if perhaps there’s something else we can do.”

Lozoya is the city’s acting director for the Municipal Development Department. She also said the city wasn’t aware of the spray paint on the sidewalk but plans to send a crew out to clean it up.