Chris’ Friday Afternoon Forecast

A mild afternoon with increasing clouds is ahead for New Mexico. A storm system is closing in on New Mexico for this weekend and unlike last weekend’s weather maker this one is not as cold so it will bring mostly scattered rain showers. Clouds and spot showers are likely on Saturday with the breezes kicking up and temperatures staying mild. The core of the system does not move through New Mexico until Sunday. That is when central and western New Mexico will see the best chance for scattered rain showers and very high mountain snow. Eastern New Mexico won’t see much rain but a few showers are possible by Sunday afternoon. Drier conditions start to move in for the beginning of next week with much warmer than normal temperatures by the middle of the upcoming week.

