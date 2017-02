ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman in a public office building.

Police released video of a man walking into that building around the time of the assault. They call him a person of interest.

The assault happened on Feb. 7 in the bathroom of the building near Carlisle and Candelaria. Video shows the man had a bike with him.

Police would like to talk with the man if you know who he is.