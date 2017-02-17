Albuquerque police: Judge issues warrant for man accused in city bus stabbing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say a judge has signed a bench warrant for a man accused of stabbing a stranger on a city bus.

The Albuquerque Police Department says Gregory Dozier did not show up for Pre Trial Services Friday. Police also say Dozer got into a fight with a city employee when he went to collect his belongings from their crime lab after being let out of jail earlier this week.

Additionally, APD says Dozier got into another fight and was kicked off a city bus, which he is no longer allowed to ride.

Police say there were no injuries in any of these incidents.

No further information is available at this time.

