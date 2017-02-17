Albuquerque police ask for help finding missing 88-year-old

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are asking for help finding a missing 88-year-old man.

Police say retired University of New Mexico professor Alexander Stone was last seen at his home on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Stone is described as 5-foot-5 and 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green knit shirt.

Police say Stone walks with a limp and his extremely hard of hearing. They also say he has a heart condition, thyroid condition and an abscess on his left leg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Albuquerque police.