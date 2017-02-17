After construction sign vandalized, neighbors believe it’s a jab at ART

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A construction sign was recently vandalized near Central Avenue. Many people are calling it a clear message aimed at the controversial Albuquerque Rapid Transit project.

It’s located on a roundabout at the intersection of Silver and Cornell. A sign meant to prepare drivers for utility work ahead, now prepares them for “futility work ahead.”

People in the neighborhood believe adding the letter “F” in front of utility wasn’t random, saying it’s obvious the vandal was attacking the ART project.

“Yeah. I think it’s a statement,” said Courtney Shelor.

When KRQE News 13 went out there Friday, people were having fun looking at the sign, with some even stopping to take pictures of it.

“I took a picture and showed my friends at work,” said Shelor.

The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Authority said it’s most likely their sign. A spokesperson said they’re relocating water lines in the area to prepare for ART.

But whether you’re for or against the project, everyone KRQE News 13 spoke with Friday said it’s amusing.

“I love it,” said Julie Ahern Wild.

The Water Authority said it’s still checking to see if it belongs to their contractor. If it does, they’ll ask them to fix it.