Year-long project taken to the stage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An entire year was devoted to bringing a face and voice to educational equity and then it was put on stage.

Solving for X: The Education Project is an original, bilingual play that was inspired by interviews, research, and theatrical experimentation.

The world premiere of Solving for X will be held at the National Hispanic Cultural Center’s Wells Fargo Theater and will run from Thursday, February 16, all the way through Sunday, February 26.

Thursday through Saturday the curtains will raise at 7 p.m. and then at 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets are $12 with a $2 discount for seniors, students and NHCC members. There is only a $5 cover on Thursday.

For more information on Solving for X, visit the National Hispanic Cultural Center’s website.