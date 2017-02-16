Video shows arrest of New Mexico woman charged in hit-and-run

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (KRQE) – Video shows the arrest of a Bloomfield woman who police say ran over two people in a stolen vehicle in December.

The two people were on a rural road. One of them, a woman, was badly hit. She was left with a broken arm, leg and pelvis.

It wasn’t long before police caught up with the alleged driver, 28-year-old Angela Yazzi.

It’s clear from the officers’ cruiser video that Yazzi was very drunk. She tried to put the blame on someone else.

Yazzi proceeded to tell officers she was just trying to be friends with them, and had just gotten out of trouble for shooting at officers.

Deputies charged her with the hit-and-run.