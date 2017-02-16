Thursday’s Morning Rush Video, Five Facts: Albuquerque students urged to skip ‘Day Without Immigrants’

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. Albuquerque Public Schools is urging parents to send their kids to class Thursday despite national protests planned over immigration called “A Day without Immigrants”. Several businesses across the country are planning to close their doors a grass roots movement organizers say is intended to show the importance of immigrants in society. APS reportedly sent a letter home to parents earlier this week saying those who skip school Thursday will receive an unexcused absence.

Full story: Albuquerque students urged to skip ‘Day Without Immigrants’

2. A woman who police say may have answers in a deadly officer-involved shooting is still on the run. Roswell police say they’re looking for Lexi Montanez. They say she may have been a passenger in a stolen red car, found at a local motel. Officers say Shayne Romero told them the car belonged to him before he ran and started shooting. Police say the officer shot Romero in the shoulder and the leg before Romero shot himself. He died at the hospital.

Full story: Police: Suspect turned gun on himself after officer-involved shooting

3. A chilly start to the morning as most of us are walking out the door to the 20s, 30s and 40s. Afternoon highs will top out in the 50s, 60s and 70s across the state and the warmest temperatures will be found out over the Northeast Plains.

Full story: Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

4. President Trump is looking for a new labor secretary nominee after his original pick for the job, Andrew Puzder, withdrew his name from consideration. Some lawmakers had raised concerns over the fast food executive’s failure to pay taxes for five years on a former housekeeper who wasn’t authorized to work in the U.S.

Full story: Puzder withdraws nomination for labor secretary

5. Holly Holm has filed an appeal after her controversial loss in the first ever UFC featherweight championship. Holm’s camp is asking for a review of Germaine de Randamie’s punches after the bell in both rounds. The ref did not deduct any points. De Randamie says she would give Holm an immediate rematch.

Full story: Holly Holm files appeal after UFC 208 loss

