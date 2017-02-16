Qualifying period for Albuquerque mayoral candidates begins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday marks the first day for candidates hoping to be the next Mayor of Albuquerque to officially throw their hats in the ring.

As of right now, there are 14 candidates vying for a spot as the next mayor.

On the Democratic side, Deanna Archuleta, former Bernalillo County Commissioner is running. She says she wants to find new innovative ways to fight crime.

State Auditor Tim Keller announced his run shortly after. His term as auditor expires in 2018. He says he wants to build a safe, inclusive city.

Local attorney Brian Colon unveiled his platform to run in late January. He says his focus is on job creation, public safety, and education.

As for Republicans, County Commissioner Wayne Johnson is in the running. He has served as commissioner for the past six years.

City Council President Dan Lewis has been representing District 5 since 2009. He says he’ll embrace change with new police leadership.

Independent candidates include former Albuquerque Police Department detective Michelle Garcia Holmes and Stella Padilla.

Also, announcing candidacy on Thursday is Susan Wheeler-Deischsel.

