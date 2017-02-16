Police: Suspects returned to restaurant after shooting at officers



ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a scary two weeks for Roswell police with two different incidents that ended in gunfire.

Wednesday, a suspected car thief started a shootout with an officer before killing himself.

Then a couple weeks ago, police said a pair of men took shots at officers while they were eating at a Whataburger.

KRQE News 13 obtained police lapel and surveillance video from inside the restaurant that shows how the suspects, Candido Andazola, 29, and Raymond Gonzales-Sedillo, 19, made it easy for police to arrest them.

Just after 4:15 a.m. on a Saturday morning, two men walked in to the Whataburger. The duo ordered food, chatted up one of the employees and lingered around the lobby area. Even after they received their food, they didn’t leave. It wasn’t until two Roswell police officers walked in that the two men finally walked out the door. But not for good.

The surveillance video shows after the two officers ordered food, they sat at a table in the corner of the restaurant. Meanwhile, Andazola and Gonzales-Sedillo were sitting outside in their truck.

Minutes after 4:30 a.m. surveillance video shows one of them get out of the driver side door. Seconds later a puff of smoke appears from above the truck. Investigators said the puff of smoke came from a bullet that was fired into the restaurant. From the inside, you can see the similar puff of smoke and glass shatter as everyone drops to the ground, including the two officers.

The officers yelled at customers and employees to take cover.

Seconds later, Andazola and Gonzales-Sedillo came strolling back into the restaurant; Andazola on hands and knees.

Officers command the two men to show them their hands and get on the ground. Police placed Andazola in handcuffs and repeatedly ordered him to calm down as he argued with police not to shoot him and that he was just there for food.

Officers combed the scene outside while the two inside looked for the bullet hole. They found it in the window above the table where they were sitting.

Roswell police have not said why they believe the two men fired at officers or why they came back into the restaurant.

Both Andazola and Gonzales-Sedillo are charged with attempted murder.

They are still behind bars. According to the Chaves County Detention Center both men are being held on $150,000 cash only bonds.

According to police, no one was hurt by the single shot that went through the restaurant window.