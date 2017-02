RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Rio Rancho man.

State Police say 78-year-old Leon Davis was last seen Wednesday.

He was wearing a multi-colored button-up shirt, a blue baseball hat, dark pants and black shoes. He may be driving a green Subaru Forrester with New Mexico License Plate 903GYM.

Davis is five-foot-seven and weighs 140 pounds.

If you have any information about Davis call the Rio Rancho Police Department at (505)891-7226.