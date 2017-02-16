On The Stage: ‘She Stoops To Conquer’

Actors Colleen McClure and Tim Crofton joined New Mexico Living to invite us to a West End Production at the VSA North Fourth Art Center, ‘She Stoops to Conquer.’

Written in 1773 She Stoops To Conquer is one of the crown jewels of the British theatrical repertory. This classic comedy has delighted audiences around the world for almost 250 years with its mix of farce, cheek and innuendo. Giddy romance, mistaken identities, wily servants, purloined gems, rapid-fire dialogue and Goldsmith’s razor-sharp, tongue-planted-firmly-in-cheek observations on the deliciously delightful foibles and follies of human nature, proving that people have not changed much in the last 250 years.

The performance will run for four weekends beginning February 17, through March 12, at the VSA North Fourth Art Center in Albuquerque and tickets can be purchased online.

