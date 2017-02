LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The mother of a teen murder suspect is headed to prison Thursday night.

Thursday, a judge sentenced Loretta Villalobos to 21 years in prison for child abuse resulting in death and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

In 2014, then 15-year-old Brandon Villalobos was arrested for beating 12-year-old Alex Madrid to death in Meadow Lake.

Loretta Villalobos was found guilty of the charges in December for knowing her son was violent and not doing anything about it.