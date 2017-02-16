Temperatures remain warm on Friday with partly sunny skies. Clouds will thicken from west to east across the state. The shot for showers on Friday will be up over the Four Corners. Chance for showers increases throughout the state over the weekend. A Storm system will pass through the state on Sunday spreading light but widespread rain and snow.
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast
Mark's Thursday Evening Forecast
