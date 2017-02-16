Man accused of Clovis stabbing found competent for trial

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) – A man accused of stabbing a Clovis mother to death in a city park has been found competent to stand trial.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports that a judge on Wednesday ruled that Matthew Jennings was competent to stand trial after hearing testimony and reviewing exhibits in the case against him.

Jennings is accused of stabbing Ariel Ulibarri to death in November 2014 at Goodwin Trails Park in Clovis. According to court records, the 23-year-old mother was walking with her 6-year-old son when Jennings attacked her. The child ran away and was not injured.

District Attorney Andrea Reeb said the trial is scheduled for April.

Jennings’ attorney did not return requests for comment.