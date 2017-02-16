Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A chilly start to the morning as most of us are walking out the door to the 20s, 30s and 40s. Afternoon highs will top out in the 50s, 60s and 70s across the state – warmest temperatures found out over the Northeast Plains. Sunshine will blanket the state with no significant rain or snow expected.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will continue to climb with the Albuquerque-metro area close to 10° above average for this time of year. Most noticeable difference between Thursday and Friday will be increasing cloud cover over far western NM. A storm moving south of the state will break in two – one part staying south while the other will cross New Mexico.

WEEKEND: Increasing cloud cover will be favorable on Saturday while Sunday looks to hold the best shot of rain and high mountain snow. Afternoon temperatures will cool a few degrees… but even with a slight dip in the numbers, afternoon highs will remain above average for this time of year.