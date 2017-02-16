Joby Sanchez has his eyes on a Jackson Wink Fight Night win

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joby Sanchez continues to watch his combat game grow. He hopes it will develop enough to return him to another opportunity with the UFC one day.

“I got signed to the UFC at 23,” said Sanchez. “I had three fights with them. I didn’t have the career I wanted. I went 1 and 2. After my second loss, the UFC released me.”

It was a setback to a dream brought on my another New Mexico fighter.

“I was 13 years old when the first Ultimate Fighter came on and I saw Diego Sanchez win the whole TUF,” said Sanchez. I knew then that I wanted to do this.”

Despite a brief stay in the UFC, Joby Sanchez never let it stop his work. In fact, he believes he is more equipped should the opportunity present itself once again.

“Adversity builds people,” said Sanchez. “It destroys people and it builds people. I really feel like the challenges I faced, I’ve learned and I’ve gotten better from them.”

Sanchez has an 8-2 record and will meet 8-3 Jesus Urbina of El Paso, Texas in Jackson Wink Fight Night on February 25. They are the main event at Isleta Resort and Casino.

For Sanchez it will be the first time in three years that the former Valley High wrestler has fought at home.

He returns not lacking in confidence.

“I feel like I’m better in every aspect of the game than he is,” said Sanchez. Even though he is a strong wrestler. I still think I am better. I train with the best fighters in the world.”