In the Kitchen for Santa Fe’s Restaurant Week: The Pink Adobe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the eighth year the state has showcased the region’s remarkable restaurants with a highly anticipated event.

New Mexico Restaurant Week has helped to boost restaurant business and local restaurants all over the state are participating by offering up their best plates.

Restaurants are encouraged to put their “best food forward” to entice customers from all over the state to visit for the first time or hopefully return.

Eighty restaurants will be participating this year with several new restaurants joining in.

Along with delicious menu items, the restaurants will also be offering fun daytime events, such as mixology classes, demonstrations, and even tastings.

Please note that reservations should be made for both dining and daytime events.

This is the third year Santa Fe’s The Pink Adobe Restaurant has participated and Head Chef and Owner, Isabelle Koomoa, shared their recipe for Steak Dunigan, a New York Strip steak topped with sautéed mushrooms, a green chile sauce spiced with cumin garlic, tomatoes, and green chile.

For more information on participating restaurants, visit the New Mexico Restaurant Week’s website.