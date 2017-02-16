Images of missing children to be featured on Albuquerque billboards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Clear Channel Outdoors America have joined forces in hopes of bringing local missing children home.

Clear Channel will broadcast images of the missing on its digital billboards across Albuquerque. The first image is of Enrique Medel, who went missing in 2011 at the age of 14.

“We also know that someone out there has information regarding Enrique’s case, and we encourage them to come forward and to make a report by calling 1-800-THE-LOST,” Cynthia Mejih Colin, NCMEC, said.

You’ll see many more cases in the months ahead.