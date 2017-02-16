For The Family: Saving Money On Your Income Taxes

Certified Tax Specialist, Alan Kifer from Top Gun Financial Planning, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the ways you can save money this year on your family’s taxes.

The first thing he suggests doing is optimizing your deductions, by giving and reporting your charitable contributions. Next, itemize your deductions, there may be more you can deduct than you know about. Last, talk to a professional when you are ready to file.

If you have any tax questions for the Top Gun in taxes visit his website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living