Democrats in Congress question ICE regarding recent raids

By Published: Updated:
michelle-lujan-grisham
Michelle Lujan Grisham

WASHINGTON (KRQE) – Members of Congress, including New Mexico’s Michelle Lujan-Grisham, are demanding answers about the recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and deportations across the country.

A reported raid in Dona Ana County Thursday prompted protests in the streets.

ICE responded, saying it was part of their regular operations and all those taken into custody were illegal immigrants with criminal backgrounds who posed a risk to public safety.

Other raids across the country have caused a panic, with some worrying they, too, could be deported based solely on the fact that they are in the country illegally.

Friday, House Democratic members requested to meet with ICE, but say they weren’t given the information they wanted.

“But there is a general sense that they recognize with the changes in this administration that all immigrant communities are at risk,” Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham said.

According to Department of Homeland Security officials, the raids across the country have netted 683 arrests — 75 percent of which were here illegally with a criminal record.

They don’t count the round up in Dona Ana County Wednesday as a so-called raid.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s