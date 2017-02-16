Cultural Atlas: Frank Buffalo Hyde

A new exhibition running in Santa Fe, ‘Eye Witness Culture,’ takes a look from behind the smartphone lens of Frank Buffalo Hyde.

Frank is one of New Mexico’s top Native American artist and in this series, he investigates the inseparable relationship we now have with our phones. He believes we are all connected to our phones in a way we have never been before and he adds that he is not excluded from that group.

The artist is also a co-curator of the exhibit running through the rest of the year on Museum Hill in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs