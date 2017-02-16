Community dedicates tree to 10-year-old Victoria Martens

By Published: Updated:
victoria-martens-tree-plaque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city wants to make sure 10-year-old Victoria Martens is never forgotten.

The mayor, along with Martens’ grandparents and friends, unveiled a plaque and donated a tree Thursday at Mariposa Basin Park near Taylor Ranch and Golf Course.

The plaque reads in part “Victoria Martens…always in our hearts.”

Victoria was raped and murdered last year.

“It means a lot…because it’s a memory of our granddaughter…someone who we really miss,” John Martens, Victoria’s grandfather, said.

“It’s a constant reminder of this beautiful young girl, how much the loss meant to our community…It’s a sign for our city she is still with us in spirit,” Mayor Richard J. Berry said.

Three suspects including Victoria’s mother are behind bars awaiting trial.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s