Community dedicates tree to 10-year-old Victoria Martens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city wants to make sure 10-year-old Victoria Martens is never forgotten.

The mayor, along with Martens’ grandparents and friends, unveiled a plaque and donated a tree Thursday at Mariposa Basin Park near Taylor Ranch and Golf Course.

The plaque reads in part “Victoria Martens…always in our hearts.”

Victoria was raped and murdered last year.

“It means a lot…because it’s a memory of our granddaughter…someone who we really miss,” John Martens, Victoria’s grandfather, said.

“It’s a constant reminder of this beautiful young girl, how much the loss meant to our community…It’s a sign for our city she is still with us in spirit,” Mayor Richard J. Berry said.

Three suspects including Victoria’s mother are behind bars awaiting trial.