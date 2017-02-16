City plans to upgrade west side Albuquerque park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Some people have noticed a fence surrounding a west side park and started to worry the park was going away. But in fact, the park is getting an upgrade.

Alamosa Park near Coors and Sunset Gardens also features a skate park. For a long time BMX bikers have also used the park, but have destroyed the landscaping.

Now, the Parks and Recreation Department has come up with a solution and is building a dirt area just for them.

“The idea is by adding amenities to the park, you’re opening it up to new users, different types of users and giving an opportunity for more people throughout the community to use this facility,” said spokesperson Mark Chavez.

The project should be done by this summer.

