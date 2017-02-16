Chris Williams looks to take his talents to Vancouver next CFL season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Rio Rancho Ram, New Mexico State Aggie, and Chicago Bear, Chris Williams is coming off a shortened season in the CFL. He missed the final four games with the Ottawa RedBlacks due to an ACL tear, but even missing those last four games Chris finished in the top 10 in receiving yards and touchdowns.

“It’s the first one that I have had, honestly major injury, so I am just taking it in as is. I had a good surgery, I am progressing well, so I am excited for the future. I feel like I have reached a good level in being comfortable with the CFL and game and knowing what I am doing,” said Chris Williams.

Williams, 29, finished with 1,246 yards, ranking him sixth in the CFL last season, and 10 touchdowns which marked him second. In four total seasons now of playing in Canada, Williams has amassed 4,822 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns.

While his injury may have been a setback, teams up north were still very interested in Chris. He is now currently in talks with the BC Lions, which are based in Vancouver, and pending a physical Chris is set to sign a 2-year deal.

“Personally I am looking for a comeback and comeback and prove that I can still be that guy that can strike fear in the hearts of everybody,” said Williams.

Training Camp begins at the end of May, with the CFL season beginning in late June. Stick with KRQE Sports for all the latest news and info on Chris Williams.