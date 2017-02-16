Chris’ Thursday Afternoon Forecast

A warmer day is ahead for New Mexico. High temperatures will be 10°-15° warmer than normal for this afternoon and Friday. A warm storm system moves in over the weekend and clouds will increase ahead of it on Saturday. This weather maker will pass mostly to the south of New Mexico, but there will be enough energy over the state to produce showers along with very high mountain snow across parts of the state. The most active day will be Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Temperatures will stay fairly warm over the weekend so the snow levels are going to be very, very high with most areas seeing all rain. Temperatures will stay warmer than normal into next week.

