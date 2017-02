ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools says Janet Kahn Elementary is currently on lock down due to police activity in the area.

Albuquerque Police say officers are on scene near Eubank and Indian School in response to a suspected car thief.

No further information is available at this time.

KRQE News 13 will provide more information as it becomes available.

Janet Kahn ES has been placed under a lockdown due to police activity in the area. — APS (@ABQschools) February 16, 2017