Albuquerque teen involved in drive-by murder sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was an emotional day in court Thursday as one of the teens involved in the drive-by murder of high schooler Jaydon Chavez-Silver learned his sentence.

The victim’s mother was not pleased.

Nicholas Gonzales will serve just one year in the juvenile jail for also shooting at the house when Jaydon was killed.

Thursday, Gonzales looked straight at Jaydon’s family and apologized. He promised the family to learn from his mistakes and make something out of his life.

The family of Chavez-Silver showed an emotional slideshow before the judge read the sentence. Tears flowed as family and friends looked at the images of the Manzano High School student growing up.

Gonzales sat quietly in the court also watching the slideshow but didn’t show emotion.

In July Gonzales pleaded guilty to a lesser charge for shooting at the home in the heights in 2015 where the party was going on.

Jaydon was in the kitchen when he was killed, he was not the target.

Through tears, his mother said this short sentence is not enough. Jaydon’s mother told Gonzales that he was given a great second chance and that she prays he will not become a career criminal.

Gonzales is the youngest of the teens involved. He’s expected to testify in the upcoming trials for Esias Madrid. Madrid is accused of firing the bullet that killed Jaydon.

Madrid is already serving a 16-year sentence for another murder.