ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is getting attention for its many breweries.

The city has been named on the six best “Beer Cities” in the country. The list put out by VinePair.com highlights several so-called “must vists” including La Cumbre, Bosque, Tractor Brewing and Marble.

Other cities on the list include Charlotte, North Carolina, Des Moines, Iowa, Miami, Indianapolis and Birmingham, Alabama.