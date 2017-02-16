Albuquerque falls on national best places to live list

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque slips on a national list ranking the best places to live in the country.

The U.S. News and World Report has just released its 2017 study and KRQE News 13 asked Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry why he thinks the city took a hit.

Mayor Berry says an uptick in crime is to blame for Albuquerque falling 30 spots on the list.

Last year, Albuquerque made the top 50. To many people’s surprise, the metro sat at 41 on the list.

But, on the 2017 list, Albuquerque falls to number 74.

Mayor Berry says he thinks our crime problem is a huge factor.

“If we don’t get a handle on what’s happening out there with this jail and putting people back on the street over and over and over again and working with our judicial system to make sure that our judges have the tools that they need to keep these repeat offenders in jail, we’re going to have the same conversation over and over again,” Mayor Berry said.

When it comes to crime, Albuquerque scored much higher than the national average.

The report takes into account affordability, job prospects and quality of life from national data.

The metro scored overall at 6.3 out of 10.

For schools, Albuquerque scored slightly higher than similarly sized metro areas.

For job market index, which measures unemployment and average salary, the metro compared to other cities of similar size.

That is also the case for cost of living.

Albuquerque did score below average in public transportation.

Besides fixing the crime issue, Mayor Berry mentioned improvements to the Bio Park and the controversial ART project could get Albuquerque higher on the list next year.

At the top of the list, Austin beat out Denver this year followed by San Jose, California.