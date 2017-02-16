Albuquerque car thief sentenced for ramming police car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – How much time will a car thief get for ramming a police car in a crowded parking lot? That’s what an Albuquerque man just found out.

The Albuquerque Police Department was doing one of its holiday operations to crack down on crime around busy stores. That’s when they spotted a stolen car parked in a handicapped spot, and got a violent introduction from Jarvis Segovia.

Thursday, a judge sentenced Segovia to four years for his involvement in the crazy scene outside the Walmart near I-40 and Eubank in December 2015.

Segovia was looking at up to five and half years in prison. He originally faced almost 20 years before a jury convicted him on lesser charges.

Before he was sentenced, Segovia cried while arguing for probation, saying prison won’t make him a better person.

“Since then I’ve had a chance to sober up and see things clearly, and I’ve had time to realize how my actions make others feel,” Segovia said.

Segovia has a criminal history of car theft and burglary, and says he’s trying to beat a heroin problem.

After Segovia argued for probation and rehabilitation, prosecutors pointed out that he didn’t show any remorse during his trial, only during his sentencing.

 

